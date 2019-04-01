After a 6 year, one month, and two day battle with cancer, Taryn Dale Chapman Jorvig, 9, passed away on March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A private service will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to family in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Taryn or to the Jorvig family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 3, 2019