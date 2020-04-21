Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee "“Tiny”" Shepherd. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Graveside service 1:30 PM Mt. Hope Cemetery Shiloh , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Tiny" Terry Lee Shepherd, 59, of Galion passed away Saturday, April, 18 2020, at Galion hospital after battling many illnesses for the past few years.



He was born May 3, 1960 in Willard, and was the son of Abraham and Bethel Shepherd.



Terry attended South Central High School and was very proud of the football memories he made there. Terry enjoyed working and sharing his adventures as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed model cars, fishing, gardening, cooking for family gatherings, and will be remembered for his annual fish fries, family egg rolls, and those crazy nicknames he gave to those he loved.



Terry is survived by his fiancée Paula Rager of Galion; the mother of his children Cheryl Warner of Shelby; Children Terri (Jon) Stephens of Mansfield, Samantha (Brian) Wilson of Mansfield, Diana (Vance) Weiss of Shelby, Spencer (Denise) Shepherd of Shelby and Andy Shepherd of Shelby; two step-children Chris and Ashley Plaster both of Galion: 15 grandchildren Sabrina, Breanna, Brandi, Ethan, Joseph, Makenzie, Liam, Leah, Bentley, Bo, Emma, Sophia, Zane, Exzayvier, Zariah: six siblings Karen Hale of Shelby, Eva Stephens of Ruggles, Denise (Ron) Morey of Willard, Dennis Shepherd of Plymouth, Abraham Jr. (Carrie) Shepherd of Plymouth and David (Tabi) Shepherd of Greenwich, as well as his special Bulldog, Lilly.



Terry has reunited with his parents as well as two uncles Oscar "Red" Barnett and Daniel Shepherd; four aunts Betty Shepherd, Bonnie Hale, Pearl Tuttle and Mabel Buffington; brother in law Ralph Hale; special family members Cindy Mitchell, and Roy and Mary Warner.



A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, April 24 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh with Pastor Dave Beverage officiating.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Terry Shepherd, and condolences may be made to them at "Tiny" Terry Lee Shepherd, 59, of Galion passed away Saturday, April, 18 2020, at Galion hospital after battling many illnesses for the past few years.He was born May 3, 1960 in Willard, and was the son of Abraham and Bethel Shepherd.Terry attended South Central High School and was very proud of the football memories he made there. Terry enjoyed working and sharing his adventures as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed model cars, fishing, gardening, cooking for family gatherings, and will be remembered for his annual fish fries, family egg rolls, and those crazy nicknames he gave to those he loved.Terry is survived by his fiancée Paula Rager of Galion; the mother of his children Cheryl Warner of Shelby; Children Terri (Jon) Stephens of Mansfield, Samantha (Brian) Wilson of Mansfield, Diana (Vance) Weiss of Shelby, Spencer (Denise) Shepherd of Shelby and Andy Shepherd of Shelby; two step-children Chris and Ashley Plaster both of Galion: 15 grandchildren Sabrina, Breanna, Brandi, Ethan, Joseph, Makenzie, Liam, Leah, Bentley, Bo, Emma, Sophia, Zane, Exzayvier, Zariah: six siblings Karen Hale of Shelby, Eva Stephens of Ruggles, Denise (Ron) Morey of Willard, Dennis Shepherd of Plymouth, Abraham Jr. (Carrie) Shepherd of Plymouth and David (Tabi) Shepherd of Greenwich, as well as his special Bulldog, Lilly.Terry has reunited with his parents as well as two uncles Oscar "Red" Barnett and Daniel Shepherd; four aunts Betty Shepherd, Bonnie Hale, Pearl Tuttle and Mabel Buffington; brother in law Ralph Hale; special family members Cindy Mitchell, and Roy and Mary Warner.A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, April 24 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh with Pastor Dave Beverage officiating.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Terry Shepherd, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close