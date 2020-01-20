Thomas "Tom" Deane Riley, 65, of Lexington, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
Tom was born in Galion, Ohio on October 9, 1954 to the late James B. and LaVern (Roush) Riley. He married Wanda Vinson on April 24, 1981, and she survives him.
Tom was a member of the First Methodist Church in Galion. He was a retired truck driver, who loved country living and his family. He enjoyed all things outdoors from the ocean to the mountains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Ryland, Wayne (Lori) Spence, Cincinnati, Michael Spence, Chesapeake, VA, Donald Spence, Lexington, Jeffery (Inja) Spence, Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his sister, Tammy Grimes, Marion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Those wishing to share a memory of Tom or to the Riley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Thomas "Tom" Deane Riley.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 22, 2020