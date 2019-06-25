Thomas E. Hullinger, 72, passed away very unexpectedly and entered into the gates of heaven on June 24, 2019 in Galion. To laugh…to love…and to know the Lord, is to know Tom Hullinger.
Friends may call on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tabernacle Gospel Church, Galion in care of the funeral home.
