Thomas Fielding Marquart, age 79 of Columbus, passed away after a brief illness, June 19, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's.
Those wishing to share a memory of Thomas or send condolences to the Marquart family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Thomas Fielding Marquart.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 22 to Jul. 21, 2020.