Thomas Jerome Hoffman, 77, of Crestline, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the Crestline Nursing Home, Crestline after a long illness.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St, Crestline, with Fr. Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Tom or send condolences to the Hoffman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Thomas J. Hoffman.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 30, 2020.
