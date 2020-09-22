Thomas "TC" Merrill Cramer, 87, of Galion, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.
Tom was born in Galion, Ohio on December 13, 1932, to the late Merrill and Eulalia (Boggs) Cramer. He married Sharon (McManis) Cramer on July 25, 1971 and she survives.
Tom's first love was and always will be farming. He enjoyed collecting arrow heads and hunting ground hogs and mushrooms. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Tom was a jokester and enjoyed getting together with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children, Janet (Don Proctor) Cramer, Lexington, Carol Cramer-Burke, Ontario, Gayle Cramer, Galion, Kenneth (Lynne Richards) Cramer, Lexington; step-sons, Rick (Sue Conklin) Bending, Ashley, Dan (Liz) Bending, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Claire (Omer Erselcuk) Burke, Clayton Bradford, Nicholas Cramer; step-granddaughter, Colbi (Jason Pauley) Bending; great-grandchildren, Sophia & Maxx Erselcuk; step-great-grandchildren, Jaylinn & Callie Pauley; sister, Ruth Ann Herndon, Waynesfield; brother, Gerald (Mary) Cramer, Lexington; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Rivercliff Union Cemetery, 201 East Marion Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Those wishing to share a memory of Tom or to the Cramer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Thomas Merrill Cramer.