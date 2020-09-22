1/1
Thomas Merrill "TC" Cramer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "TC" Merrill Cramer, 87, of Galion, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.

Tom was born in Galion, Ohio on December 13, 1932, to the late Merrill and Eulalia (Boggs) Cramer. He married Sharon (McManis) Cramer on July 25, 1971 and she survives.

Tom's first love was and always will be farming. He enjoyed collecting arrow heads and hunting ground hogs and mushrooms. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Tom was a jokester and enjoyed getting together with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children, Janet (Don Proctor) Cramer, Lexington, Carol Cramer-Burke, Ontario, Gayle Cramer, Galion, Kenneth (Lynne Richards) Cramer, Lexington; step-sons, Rick (Sue Conklin) Bending, Ashley, Dan (Liz) Bending, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Claire (Omer Erselcuk) Burke, Clayton Bradford, Nicholas Cramer; step-granddaughter, Colbi (Jason Pauley) Bending; great-grandchildren, Sophia & Maxx Erselcuk; step-great-grandchildren, Jaylinn & Callie Pauley; sister, Ruth Ann Herndon, Waynesfield; brother, Gerald (Mary) Cramer, Lexington; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Rivercliff Union Cemetery, 201 East Marion Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Those wishing to share a memory of Tom or to the Cramer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Thomas Merrill Cramer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 22 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved