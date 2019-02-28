Obituary Print Thomas Wayne Newell (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Thomas Wayne Newell died Friday morning, February 22, 2019 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.



Born in Findlay, Ohio on April 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Gail and Edna (Yentzer) Newell. Tom married his college sweetheart, Dorothy Ann Rothlisberger, on November 23, 1961. The candlelight Thanksgiving service was held at Union Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky.



Surviving is his wife Dorothy and their children, Kip (Mary) Newell, Upper Sandusky, Kerri Newell (John Morris), Upper Sandusky, and Scott (Kara) Newell of Missoula, Montana; two grandchildren Anna Newell and Daniel Newell of Whitefish, Montana; a brother Gene (Rita) Newell; a nephew Brian Newell; and a niece Mira Jean (Jeff) Zeisler all of Galion, Ohio.



Tom lived in Carey where he attended school through eighth grade. He and his family then moved to Galion, graduating from Galion High School in 1957. Tom attended Heidelberg College where he was a four year letterman in football, a two year letterman in baseball, and two year letterman in golf. He met Dorothy playing table tennis in the Heidelberg student union (The Castle). Tom graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1961. Tom taught science and coached in the Mohawk school district for twelve years. He then began his career as a salesman with Gledhill Road Machinery and continued to sell road equipment for the rest of his life.



Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for Morel mushrooms, and camping. He was especially fond of coon hunting, owning and training many hunting dogs for over sixty years. He was an accomplished golfer who loved spending time with his friends on the links. Tom also enjoyed vacationing with his family and spending time at the lake. He enjoyed attending area school sports events, especially football, basketball, and golf.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rams Boosters, Hospice of Wyandot County, John Stewart Methodist Church, and Fairhaven Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.



226 E Wyandot Ave

Upper Sandusky , OH 43351

(419) 294-2328 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 2, 2019

