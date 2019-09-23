Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Dewalt. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born September 8, 1956 in Galion and was the son of the late Donald H. and Pauline (Landin) Dewalt.



Tim graduated from Galion High School and worked and retired as an electrician for Carter Electric in Galion.



He loved to challenge himself by repairing just about anything. Tim was a private person, but he spent a lot of time with his cousin, John Clevenger and his cat, "Puss".



He is survived by his sister, Jolene May of Galion; niece Michelle (Chad) Davis of Wadsworth; nephews Roger II (Karen) May of Galion and Jeremy (Hope) May of Bucyrus; uncle and aunt Lester and Donna Dewalt and aunt Betty Clevenger all of Galion



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 10:30 Saturday, September 28 with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the in care of the funeral home.



