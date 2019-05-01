Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy James Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy James Murphy, age 63 passed away peacefully at his home in Altamonte Springs Florida, Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Tim grew up in Galion, Ohio and earned the level of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1974 from Galion High School. He completed his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering in 1979 from University of Cincinnati and received his Masters in Psychology from University of Central Florida.



From his birth in Ludlow, Kentucky on March 16, 1956 to his death Sunday, he nourished people around him with love and a willingness to help everyone he knew. His deep love for his daughter, mother, siblings and many friends showed in everything he did. He was passionate about music, working on projects and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his daughter, Ariel Murphy, mother, Marjorie Murphy, siblings, Cathy Webster, Janet Correll-Wessels, Colleen McClanahan, Cindy Courtney, Vickie Florence and Michele Murphy and 32 nieces and nephews.



He held a special place in his heart for his daughter's friend, Hannah Hunter.



Tim was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Murphy and sister, Sharon Murphy.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Tim's name to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, Colorado 80502.



Online condolences may be left for the family at: Timothy James Murphy, age 63 passed away peacefully at his home in Altamonte Springs Florida, Sunday, April 28, 2019.Tim grew up in Galion, Ohio and earned the level of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1974 from Galion High School. He completed his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering in 1979 from University of Cincinnati and received his Masters in Psychology from University of Central Florida.From his birth in Ludlow, Kentucky on March 16, 1956 to his death Sunday, he nourished people around him with love and a willingness to help everyone he knew. His deep love for his daughter, mother, siblings and many friends showed in everything he did. He was passionate about music, working on projects and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his daughter, Ariel Murphy, mother, Marjorie Murphy, siblings, Cathy Webster, Janet Correll-Wessels, Colleen McClanahan, Cindy Courtney, Vickie Florence and Michele Murphy and 32 nieces and nephews.He held a special place in his heart for his daughter's friend, Hannah Hunter.Tim was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Murphy and sister, Sharon Murphy.Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Tim's name to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, Colorado 80502.Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close