Vera June Kochheiser
1933 - 2020
Vera June Kochheiser, 87, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Galion.

Vera was born in Galion on June 28, 1933 to the late Glenn and Estella (Tracht) Kellogg.

Born Vera June Kellogg, she was preceded in death by parents Estella (Tracht) and Glenn Kellogg, sisters Alice Lucille, Letha (Gerald) Roberts, brothers Laurence (Mertie) Kellogg, Harold (Mary June) Kellogg, and brother in law Don Rhinehart.

Surviving Vera are her sister Dorothy Rhinehart, daughter Sharon Deardourff, son Tom (Sophie) Kochheiser, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After graduating Galion High School, she became a devoted homemaker, and would later be a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, where she was part of its Builders Sunday School Class, and Ester Circle.

Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Ave. Galion on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00am with Pastor Ash Welch officiating.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will be required.

The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Healthcare for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Those wishing to share a memory of Vera or to the Kochheiser family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve Vera's family and Friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
