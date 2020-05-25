Vicki Lynn Roberts, 36, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Lay Pastor Katy Blum officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Those wishing to share a memory of Vicki or to the Roberts family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Vicki Lynn Roberts.
