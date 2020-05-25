Vicki Lynn Roberts
Vicki Lynn Roberts, 36, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Lay Pastor Katy Blum officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Those wishing to share a memory of Vicki or to the Roberts family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Vicki Lynn Roberts.

Published in Galion Inquirer from May 25 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
