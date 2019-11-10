Violet A. Krichbaum, 99, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Bucyrus, OH at her home.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, with Rev. Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline Historical Society, or Kindred Hospice of Marion.
Those wishing to share a memory of Violet or to the Krichbaum family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2019