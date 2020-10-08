Violet M. (Willis) Zachman, 90, of Galion passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.
She was born April 1, 1930 in Morrow County and was the daughter of Lester and Hattie (West) Wirick. Violet married Arnold Willis on March 5, 1946 and they were married nearly 26 years until his passing on January 2, 1972. In addition, she was married to Daniel Frost and Harold Zachman, who also preceded her in death.
Violet was a graduate of the Mansfield Beauty College and worked as a licensed beautician and hairdresser for 38 years, working for the former Marshmans Beauty Salon for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galion, Galion Golden Age Club and the Galion Historical Society.
Violet loved to sew and made many quilts over the years. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. Violet enjoyed her flowers and planted a garden every year.
Violet is survived by three sons, Pastor Samuel (Brenda) Willis of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Roger (Susan) Willis of Galion and Kevin (Wendy) Willis of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorene Young and Blossom Furr, twin brother, Varion Wirick and brother Marvin Wirick.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Violet Zachman, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.