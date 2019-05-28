Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of W. Ted Muntis. W. Ted Muntis, 71, of Crestline, passed away after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on May 27, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.Friends may call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main St, Crestline. Friends may also call from 10:00 AM to the time of service at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Crestline First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Pastor Samara Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Crestline where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marines and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to Crestline United Methodist Church for their carpet fund.Those wishing to share a memory of Ted or to the Muntis family may do so by visiting masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of W. Ted Muntis. Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 1, 2019

