Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Mae Haney. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Mae Haney, 70, of Galion passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at home.



She was born August 15, 1949 in Indianola, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Arthur Delbert and Anna (Diesel) Scott. Wanda is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Joseph Haney, whom she married on February 18, 1967.



Wanda was a cook at both the former Village Care Nursing Home in Galion for several years and previously at MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and will be remembered for her baking.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Lisa Ann (Jim) Parker and Brenda Lee (Lester) Ramey all of Galion; son Frank (Tammy Sue) Haney of Shelby; five grandchildren Matthew Deffendoll, Marcus Haney, Phillip Beloat, Michael Crum and Chivon Sherck; five great-grandsons, Ayden Smith, Bryson Beloat, Jackson Beloat, Waylon Beloat and Dominic Sherck and three sisters, Della Fryer, Blanch Blakeslee and Donna Goughenour all of Galion.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Scott and five sisters, Anna Chinni, Fay Stiver, June Baxter, Irene Johnson and Shirley Sedmak.



There will be no formal service held.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Wanda Mae Haney, and condolences may be made to them at Wanda Mae Haney, 70, of Galion passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at home.She was born August 15, 1949 in Indianola, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Arthur Delbert and Anna (Diesel) Scott. Wanda is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Joseph Haney, whom she married on February 18, 1967.Wanda was a cook at both the former Village Care Nursing Home in Galion for several years and previously at MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and will be remembered for her baking.In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Lisa Ann (Jim) Parker and Brenda Lee (Lester) Ramey all of Galion; son Frank (Tammy Sue) Haney of Shelby; five grandchildren Matthew Deffendoll, Marcus Haney, Phillip Beloat, Michael Crum and Chivon Sherck; five great-grandsons, Ayden Smith, Bryson Beloat, Jackson Beloat, Waylon Beloat and Dominic Sherck and three sisters, Della Fryer, Blanch Blakeslee and Donna Goughenour all of Galion.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Scott and five sisters, Anna Chinni, Fay Stiver, June Baxter, Irene Johnson and Shirley Sedmak.There will be no formal service held.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Wanda Mae Haney, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close