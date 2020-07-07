Warren Elwood Stover, 68, of Crestline, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 5, 2020 at his son's home in Mansfield.
Per Warren's request, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with his brother-in-law, Pastor Keith Williams, officiating.
The family would like to thank Avita Home Health & Hospice for the special care they gave to Warren.
