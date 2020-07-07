1/
Warren Elwood Stover
Warren Elwood Stover, 68, of Crestline, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 5, 2020 at his son's home in Mansfield.

Per Warren's request, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with his brother-in-law, Pastor Keith Williams, officiating.

The family would like to thank Avita Home Health & Hospice for the special care they gave to Warren.

Those wishing to make a donation to the family may do so though the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home .

Those wishing to share a memory of Warren or send condolences to the Stover family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Warren Elwood Stover.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 7 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
