Born April 18, 1927 in Cokeburg, PA., he was the son of John and Evelyn (Skiles) Johnson. He first married Barbara I. (Urban) Johnson on February 2, 1956 and she preceded him on April 4, 1992. He then married Blanche L. (Dutcher) Johnson on November 7, 1992 and she preceded him on June 26, 2008.



Weldon served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He worked for General Motors in Ontario as a tool and die maker retiring after 331/2 years. Weldon was a life-member of the AMVETS in Ontario and enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid model builder.



He is survived by sons, Richard C. (Petrina) Johnson of Sandusky, Ohio and Edward Johnson of Frazeysburg, Ohio; three grandchildren Tarkenton Neuhardt of Mansfield, James (Megan) Johnson of Delaware and Tyler (Allie) Johnson of Cincinnati; three great-grandchildren and a sister Judy Johnson of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania.



In addition to his parents and both wives, he is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 4 at Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



