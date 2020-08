William Albert Simmermacher Jr., 68, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Galion.Born August 13, 1951 in Galion to the late William and Hester (DeWalt) Simmermacher Sr.Those wishing to share a memory of Bill or to the Simmermacher family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N, Galion is honored to serve the family of William Albert Simmermacher Jr.