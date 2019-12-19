Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eugene "Bill" Hacker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Bill at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Sunday, December 22 from 12 to 1PM. Services will begin at 1PM with Pastor Larry Wolford officiating services. A care-filled cremation will follow, and a celebration of life for Bill will be held in Galion, Ohio at a later date. William "Bill" Eugene Hacker, 73, passed away while in the care of Astoria Place in Cambridge on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Bill was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 17, 1946 to Francis "Frank" and Dorothy (Jenner) Hacker. He was an amateur photographer and worked as a machine operator for a number of years at Amco. Bill enjoyed spending his time with his family; he also played softball in various leagues over the years, fished as often as he could, and was a huge Cleveland sports fan. He also had a fondness for tigers.Bill is survived by his loving wife, Esther Burson Lytle Hacker, whom he married on May 22nd, 1998, his sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Hacker and Greg (Dawn) Hacker, his step-children, Leonard (Shirley) Lytle and Natilee (Brian) Campbell, his grandchildren, Daniel Lytle, Tristan Hacker, Logan Hacker, Katelyn Hacker, and Tyler Hacker, his great-granddaughter, River Shay Lytle, his siblings, Steve (Joan) Hacker, Teresa (Gary) Dunmire, Jim Hacker, Sheila (Don) Snyder, Pam (Matt) Sauls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, Terry Hacker, and his sister Karen Cameron.Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Bill at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Sunday, December 22 from 12 to 1PM. Services will begin at 1PM with Pastor Larry Wolford officiating services. A care-filled cremation will follow, and a celebration of life for Bill will be held in Galion, Ohio at a later date. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 21, 2019

