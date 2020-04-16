Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Private funeral services will be held for the family. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Dr. Rick McCartney officiating. In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, at a later date, a public service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website at



The family would like to extend special thanks to Deacon Dave Zoit for his weekly visits, and Dr. Rick McCartney for his ministry.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Crestline in care of the funeral home.



William Michael "Mike" Salvati, 71, of Crestline, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020.Private funeral services will be held for the family. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Dr. Rick McCartney officiating. In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, at a later date, a public service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website at masfh.com. The family would like to extend special thanks to Deacon Dave Zoit for his weekly visits, and Dr. Rick McCartney for his ministry.Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Crestline in care of the funeral home.

