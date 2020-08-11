TIPP CITY — William Paul Lee, age 82 of Tipp City, OH passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Symphony of Centerville.

Born February 3, 1938 in Jay County, Indiana to William Paul and Esther Pearl {Stewart} Lee.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Jane Erisman. William is survived by his loving wife, Judith Ann {Billings} Lee, children; Stephanie Elaine (Glenn) Greene, Pickerington, OH, David Scott (Julie) Lee, Tipp City, Susan Diane (John) Shook, Pickerington, OH, Daniel Paul (Kerry) Lee, Hyde Park, OH and sister, Alice Elaine Rajchel, Crown Point, IN, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

William was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary's Memorial High School and 1962 graduate from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He worked for NCR, Dayton, OH and BF Goodrich, Troy, OH before retiring in 2000.

William was a member of the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, New Carlisle, OH, New Carlisle Community Chorus and the Tipp City Senior Citizens. He enjoyed playing the violin and framing pictures.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, 212 Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH 45344; Pastor Steve Schumm officiating. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St, Tipp City, OH 45371.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in loving memory of William to Hospice of Ohio, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com