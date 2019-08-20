Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Fischer. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





William was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 13, 1925 to the late Montford R. Fischer and Susan May (Looker) Fischer. He was married to Betty L. (Pagel) Fischer on September 20, 1952 and she preceded him in death on July 10, 1987. William then married Carolyn Sue (Poe) Fischer on May 28, 1989 and she survives him.



Bill was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Galion where he loved to sing in the choir and teach adult Sunday School classes. More recently, he attended Galion Alliance Church. Bill was a veteran of World War II serving as a pilot in the United States Army Air Forces. After the war Bill and his brother Bud founded GCS Air Service and later, Fischer Brothers Aviation. Bill and Bud operated Fischer Brothers until 1987 when they sold it to Midway Airlines in Chicago. Bill continued to own and operate GCS Air Service until 2012 when it was sold to James Air Cargo.



Bill was president of the Springfield Local Schools from 1969-1971 and vice-president in 1972. He enjoyed watching sports especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. At some point in his life, he was an avid tennis and golf player and enjoyed snow skiing. One of his favorite past times was tinkering in his shop where he spent hours fixing or developing and designing things. Lawn mowing was a favorite all-day job and Bill spent hours keeping the 3 acres mowed to perfection. Treats were definitely a love for Bill. He would never pass up ice cream. "It melts right down in the cracks".



William is survived by wife Carolyn Fischer of Galion; his children, Susan (Ralph) Baker of Lexington, Kim Fischer of Bexley, Phillip Fischer of Nyack, New York; his step-children, Douglas (Amy) Line of Dublin, Dondi Hoverland of Galion; his sister, Connie Houser of Galion; daughter-in-law, Karen Fischer of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Joshua (Whitney) Fischer of Monroe, Louisiana, Aaron Fischer of Atlanta, Georgia, Devon Fischer (Nathan) Jenkins of Athens, Georgia, Ashley Baker of Washington D.C., Noah Baker of Washington, D.C.; his great-grandson, Jackson Fischer of Monroe, Louisiana; his step-grandchildren, Sarah Church of Galion, Madison Hoverland of Galion, Matthew Line of Fresno, California, Megan Line of Columbus, Ryan Schlegel of Washington, D.C., Emma Schlegel of Columbus; his step-great-grandchildren, Karsyn Church and Kayden Church.



William was preceded in death by his sons, Mark Fischer and Thomas Fischer; his brother, Montford "Bud" Fischer Jr.



Friends may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,



Galion, Ohio with Rev. Rick Maddox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galion where full military honors, conducted by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Burial Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist General Fund.



Those wishing to share a memory of William or to the Fischer family may do so by visiting



