Willis Gregory Prout passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Ohio Health-Mansfield following a long illness which he fought courageously. He was 71.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Pastor Diana Seaman, officiating with the public invited to watch via Facebook live at Facebook.com/Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home-LIVE at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Willis to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing to share a memory of Willis or to the Prout family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Willis Gregory Prout.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 15, 2020