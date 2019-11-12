Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred "Winnie" Myers. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 135 North Liberty Street Galion , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred "Winnie" Myers, 81, of Galion passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield.



She was born September 1, 1938 in Crestline and was the daughter of Paul and Angeline (Weaver) Scanlon. She married John E. Myers on October 8, 1960 and they enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage until his passing on April 10, 2016.



She was a 1956 graduate of Crestline High School and worked at Galion Hospital for many years until her retirement. Winnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She enjoyed reading, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by children Beth Myers of Lexington, Joe Myers of Hilliard and Mike Myers of Zionsville, Indiana; four grandchildren Ryan Benton, Abigail, Rachel and Paige Myers; two brothers-in-law, William Dearth and Dave Kossick; sister-in-law Judy Myers and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Dearth and Mary Ann Kossick.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or in care of the funeral home.



