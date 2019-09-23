Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow D. Crock. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Woodrow D. Crock, 86, of Galion passed away on September 21, 2019, at Galion Community Hospital after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Woodrow was born in Crawford County, Ohio on March 18, 1933, to the late Edith (Steinhilfer) Crock. He married Marilyn Joyce (Richards) Crock on December 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2015.



Woodrow was a graduate from the Whetstone High School in 1952. He was a life-long farmer and did carpentry work. Woodrow enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques with his wife Marilyn.



Woodrow is survived by his sons, Glenn (Paula) Crock of Marion, Steve (Joan) Crock of Galion, Gary Crock of Galion, Dale (Kim) Crock of Galion and Mark Crock of Galion; his grandchildren, Matt Crock, Nathan Crock, Justin Crock, Josh Crock, Andy Crock and Krista Gardner; his great-grandchildren, Adeline and Miles; his brother-in-laws, Jim Richards of Findlay and Tom Richards of Bucyrus.



Friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.



Those wishing to share a memory of Woodrow or to the Crock family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Woodrow Delano Crock. Woodrow D. Crock, 86, of Galion passed away on September 21, 2019, at Galion Community Hospital after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.Woodrow was born in Crawford County, Ohio on March 18, 1933, to the late Edith (Steinhilfer) Crock. He married Marilyn Joyce (Richards) Crock on December 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2015.Woodrow was a graduate from the Whetstone High School in 1952. He was a life-long farmer and did carpentry work. Woodrow enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques with his wife Marilyn.Woodrow is survived by his sons, Glenn (Paula) Crock of Marion, Steve (Joan) Crock of Galion, Gary Crock of Galion, Dale (Kim) Crock of Galion and Mark Crock of Galion; his grandchildren, Matt Crock, Nathan Crock, Justin Crock, Josh Crock, Andy Crock and Krista Gardner; his great-grandchildren, Adeline and Miles; his brother-in-laws, Jim Richards of Findlay and Tom Richards of Bucyrus.Friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.Those wishing to share a memory of Woodrow or to the Crock family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Woodrow Delano Crock. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.