Mitchell Andrew Formerly of
Dergoals Farm, Glenluce.
passed away peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary on
Sunday 12th April aged 88.
Funeral Service took place
on April 23rd.
Beloved husband of Rita, cherished dad of Ada, Linda (Scott), Anne (Theo) and John (Tania), adored Grandpa of Matthew, Rachel, Andrew, Eleni, Louis, Philippos and James.
The family would like to thank family and friends for the beautiful flowers, cards and phone calls, especially during this difficult time.
Thanks also to the paramedics and medical staff, to Mark Jardine for an insightful and thoughtful service and also Andrew for his sensitive support with arrangements.
Published in Galloway Gazette on May 1, 2020