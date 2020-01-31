|
|
|
Caldwell Peacefully on
Monday 20th January 2020, at Cumloden Manor Nursing Home, Newton Stewart, Anthony (Tony)
aged 88 years of Couthy Brae,
Botney Street, Wigtown,
a much loved husband of the late Sheila, also a dear uncle to the family.
Funeral on Friday 7th February 2020, service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited,
family flowers only please donations
in lieu if desired to the R.N.L.I. will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020