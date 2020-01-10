|
|
|
Docherty Peacefully on
Tuesday 7th January 2020,
at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer,
Beth Docherty, aged 83 years of 6 High Street, Port William.
A much loved wife of the late John Docherty, a loving mother of Stephen and Kay, also a dear nana and
great-nana to the family.
Funeral on Thursday 16th January 2020, service in Mochrum Kirk
at 12.00 noon, thereafter to
Mochrum Kirkyard, to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to, Alzheimer's Scotland, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020