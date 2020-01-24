|
Docherty The family of the late Beth Docherty would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy on their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the St. Johns Unit at the Galloway Community Hospital and Crossroads staff for all their care and kindness, to the Rev Jeff Mead for his kind ministrations and to everyone who donated the sum of £605.65 in Beth's memory, to Alzheimer's Scotland, thank you to Claire McKnight for the catering and to Ian Broll, Funeral Director,
for his support and guidance throughout which was greatly appreciated by the family.
6 High Street,
Port William.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020