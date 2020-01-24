|
Hyslop Lynn, Colin and Hazel would like to thank the family, friends and hospital staff for the overwhelming show of kindness and support following the loss of our dad Bill, we would like to acknowledge the large turn out of people who attended the funeral, their kind donations will go to D8 at D.G.R.I. and the Renal Unit at Stranraer, whose care was exceptional, thanks to Galloway Hills Medical Practice, the Crown Hotel for the buffet and the Rev. Eric Boyle for his kind ministrations, finally to Ian Broll, Funeral Directors, for their professional help and support throughout.
Ingilston,
Newton Stewart Road,
Kirkcowan.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020