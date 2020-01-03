|
WELSH Elma On 23rd December 2019, peacefully in Kirkcudbright Hospital, Elma Welsh, Hanover Court, Castle Douglas and formerly of Low Barlay Cottage, Gatehouse of Fleet. Beloved wife of the late James Welsh, dearly loved mum of William and loving granny of Emily.
Funeral service will be held in Gatehouse of Fleet Parish Church on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment in Girthorn Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. If so desired, donations to Kirkcudbright Hospital League of Friends may be given at the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020