Inglis Francis John (Jack) Formerly of Castlewigg Gardens, Whithorn in his 95th year, passed away peacefully at Midlothian Community Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of
65 years, Cathy, his children Stuart, Jacqueline, Brian and Karen,
his grandchildren Garry, Lauren, Jonathan, Michael, Fiona and Jennifer and his great-grandchildren Alice and Adam, and son-in-law John and daughters-in-law Lesley and Allyson.
Born in Kirkcowan, Wigtownshire.
Following RAF service in WW2,
Jack managed Castlewigg Gardens and co-owned Inglis Brothers Fruiterers. He moved to Dalkeith in 1952 and was the long time owner
of John Inglis Car Sales.
Loved and missed by everyone.
Private burial due to Covid.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020