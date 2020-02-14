|
Brown Peacefully on
Sunday 9th February 2020,
at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, after a
short illness, surrounded by his family, Gavin (Guy) Brown,
retired GP of Seaview, 9 Main Street, Port William, a much loved husband of Marie, a devoted father and grandfather of the family.
Funeral on Thursday 20th February 2020, service in Mochrum Kirk at
12.00 noon, thereafter to Mochrum Kirkyard, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to, P.I.R.S.A.C. will be accepted on
retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020