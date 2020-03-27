|
McKnight Cathie, Moira, Karen, Audrey and families, of the late George McKnight, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, for cards, flowers, home baking and meals received in their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to the
Rev. Stuart Farmes for his kind ministrations. A big thank you to everyone who managed to attend the service and donated to Newton Stewart Hospital, the sum of £327.42 was raised in George's memory, also the Creebridge House Hotel for the catering and to Ian Broll for excellent funeral arrangements.
5 McGregor Drive,
Minnigaff,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020