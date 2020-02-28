Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Brown

Notice

Guy Brown Notice
Brown Marie and family of the late Dr. Guy Brown, would like to thank all relatives, friends neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy on their recent sad bereavement,
special thanks to the staff of D.G.R.I. Critical Care Unit, to the Rev Jeff Mead for his kind ministrations and to everyone who donated the sum of £521.99 in Guy's memory, to P.I.R.S.A.C. and to Ian Broll, Funeral Director, for his guidance and support throughout.
Seaview,
9 Main Street,
Port William.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -