Brown Marie and family of the late Dr. Guy Brown, would like to thank all relatives, friends neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy on their recent sad bereavement,
special thanks to the staff of D.G.R.I. Critical Care Unit, to the Rev Jeff Mead for his kind ministrations and to everyone who donated the sum of £521.99 in Guy's memory, to P.I.R.S.A.C. and to Ian Broll, Funeral Director, for his guidance and support throughout.
Seaview,
9 Main Street,
Port William.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020