Ian Carruthers

Ian Carruthers Notice
CARRUTHERS Ian Peacefully on 16th January 2020 at The Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, aged 77 years.
Ian, loving Husband of Nancy, a much loved Dad of Beefy (Keith) and Jill, adoring Grampa to Holly, Nathan, Ellie and Maisy.
Family and friends are invited to
attend the funeral service at
Roucan Loch Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
The UK Mens Shed Association.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
