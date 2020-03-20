Home

McConnell
James Peacefully at Alexandra Unit, Dumfries and Galloway
Royal Infirmary on Saturday
14th March, 2020, with his wife
and daughter by his side.
Jim, of Seabreeze, Stairhaven and formerly Over Airies Farm, Whauphill.
Dearly loved husband of Pam, loving father of Claire, father in law of Paul and devoted Bampa of Josh and Owen.
Funeral service private.
No flowers please, donation if desired to Alexandra Unit, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
