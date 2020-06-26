|
FAIRGRIEVE Janice Janice (nee Bellany)
on Sunday 21st June,
passed peacefully at home,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Beloved wife of John,
much loved mother to Andrew,
Kenneth and the late Iain.
Dear sister to John, Arthur and Alice,
and proud grandmother
of Alasdair and Ewan.
She will be sadly missed by
all who loved and knew her.
Due to the current circumstances
the service will be private.
No flowers please,
but donations may be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Galloway Gazette on June 26, 2020