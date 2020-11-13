|
Gray Jenni Gray would like to express her sincere and heartfelt gratitude for all the support she has had since Jim passed away on the 26th October.
For the dedication of the paramedics who tried so hard to bring him back, to James Hawthorn for funeral arrangements and for all his help and advice, to Rev. Jeff Mead MA. BD. for his comforting words not just at the Kirk and Crematorium but whenever they were needed, to Maureen Hannay for being there when I needed her the most, to Anne Highman for the extra support she has given, to those who have given donations to Jim's chosen charities, to everyone for cards, flowers and gifts I have received and for all the love and prayers which have uplifted me at this sad time.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020