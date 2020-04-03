|
McCONNEL Pam and Claire would like to thank most sincerely all family and friends for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for the benefit of The Alexandra Unit, DGRI, in memory of Jim.
Sincere thanks to Robert Scott Hogg for his beautiful service and to Alan Dougan and staff of John McNeil Funeral Directors for their patience and professionalism.
Thank you to Liz Loch for the family flowers. A special thank you also to Mary for all her help and support.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020