McFADZEAN Peacefully on
Sunday 1st March 2020, at Cumloden Manor Nursing Home, Newton Stewart,
John (Johnny)
(formerly of Airylick Farm) of Oakridge, Auchendoon Road, Newton Stewart,
a much loved husband of May,
a devoted father and grandfather
of the family.
Funeral on Tuesday 10th March 2020, service in Penninghame St. John's Church, Newton Stewart at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Mochrum Kirkyard,
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Dementia Scotland, will be
accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
