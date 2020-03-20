|
|
|
McFADZEAN May and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for cards letters, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to all nurses and staff Newton Stewart Hospital and doctors at the Cairnsmore Practice, to Crossroads and Cumloden Manor Nursing Home, for their care and kindness to Johnny, our thanks to the Rev. Edward Lyons
for his kind ministrations and to all
who attended the funeral service a magnificent sum of £750.80
donated in Johnny's memory to Dementia Scotland, thank you to the Creebridge Hotel for the catering and special thanks to Ian Broll for the excellent and professional funeral arrangements.
Oakridge,
Auchendoon Road,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020