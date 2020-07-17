|
|
|
ROBINSON Patricia Ann
(nee Brown) Sadly passed away 11 July, peacefully at home following a short illness. Patricia, aged 79 years of Ilkley, formerly Kirkcowan and the cherished daughter of John Brown and Elizabeth Hamilton Armstrong Brown. Beloved wife of Barry, much loved mum of Elizabeth and Sarah, loving grannie to Callum, Victoria, James and Fudge, much loved sister to Ray and also fond mother-in-law to Terry and Tony.
Any enquires to H. Eaton & Sons
(01943 607360).
Published in Galloway Gazette on July 17, 2020