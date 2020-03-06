|
ROBISON Robert (Bob) On the 22nd February 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary, Robert Glover Robison (Bob), former Chairman of Robison & Davidson Ltd, beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved dad of Colin and Muriel, and loving papa of David and Molly.
Service at Crichton Memorial Church, Dumfries, DG1 4ZZ, on Tuesday
10th March at 11.00am.
All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be given at the service in memory of Bob.
Funeral thereafter private.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020