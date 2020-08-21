|
LOVE Robin Aged 64 years on 10th August 2020 at St John's Hospice Lancaster surrounded by family.
Robin formerly of Garlieston and Dumfries, son of the late Robert and Anna Love. Much loved husband of Karen, devoted father to Rebecca and Morag and sons-in-law Sam and Bob, proud grandfather to Vera Grace and loving brother to sister Karen.
Funeral to be held on 24th August in Beetham and restricted due to Covid.
The family would welcome any memories be shared on
the online obituary page.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020