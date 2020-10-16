|
|
|
McLACHLAN Nancy and the family of the late Robin MacLachlan would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards, home baking,
and phone calls received following Robin's sudden death.
Special thanks to Andrew and Adele, Paramedics, A&E and Critical Care Wards at Dumfries and
Galloway Royal Infirmary.
In these 'different times' our sincere thanks to the community of
Garlieston and nearby who paid their last respects as the hearse passed.
Our appreciation and thanks to
Rev, Jeff Mead for kind ministrations and words of comfort at the Graveside. Thanks also to Creebridge House Hotel for catering. Finally thanks to James Hawthorn and Forsyth for their help and guidance with all the
funeral arrangements.
We were deeply touched by
all your support and kindness.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020