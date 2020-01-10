|
Hyslop Peacefully on
Sunday 29th December 2019, at Newton Stewart Hospital, William (Bill), aged 81 years,
of Ingilston, Newton Stewart Road, Kirkcowan.
A devoted husband of the late Helen,
a loving father, of Lynn, Colin, and Hazel, also a much loved papa and
great-papa to the family.
Funeral on Tuesday 14th January 2020, service in Kirkcowan Church at
1.00 pm to which all friends are respectfully invited thereafter to Kirkcowan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Ward D8 at D.G.R.I. also to the
Renal Unit at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer, will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020