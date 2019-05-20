Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for A. Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Leslie "Les" Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

A. Leslie "Les" Turner Obituary
A. Leslie "Les" Turner, 72, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly from Clearfield, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 16, 2019 in The Villages, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his father, M. Austin Turner; mother, Mary Courson Turner; brother, Daniel Turner; and step-daughter, Gina L. Volpe.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Turner of The Villages, Fla.; sons, Robert (Heather) Turner of Brunswick, Ga., and Alan "Les" (Vanessa) Turner of Clearfield; step-son, Joseph Volpe of Asheville, N.C.; and granddaughter, Cassidy Turner of Pittsburgh.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 in Clearfield, Grand Lodge of Georgia Free & Accepted Masons, Alee Temple, Brunswick Shrine Club and Patton Sportsmen.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center.

Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.