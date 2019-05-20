|
|
A. Leslie "Les" Turner, 72, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly from Clearfield, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 16, 2019 in The Villages, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father, M. Austin Turner; mother, Mary Courson Turner; brother, Daniel Turner; and step-daughter, Gina L. Volpe.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Turner of The Villages, Fla.; sons, Robert (Heather) Turner of Brunswick, Ga., and Alan "Les" (Vanessa) Turner of Clearfield; step-son, Joseph Volpe of Asheville, N.C.; and granddaughter, Cassidy Turner of Pittsburgh.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 in Clearfield, Grand Lodge of Georgia Free & Accepted Masons, Alee Temple, Brunswick Shrine Club and Patton Sportsmen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center.
Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 26, 2019