Abigail Jane Bash, 19, of Curwensville passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born Nov. 22, 2000 in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of Matthew Bash and Jocelyn (Hamilton) Bash.
Abby attended Curwensville High School, and was employed at South Side Subs in Curwensville. She had a love of all animals.
She was involved in school musicals and Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) plays. She was even a member of the Select Choir at Curwensville High School.
Abby will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, always smiling, being very caring towards others and having a free spirit.
She's survived by her mother, Jocelyn Bash of Curwensville; her father, Matthew Bash and his wife, Heather of Clearfield; a sister and four brothers, Madeleine and Mike Bash of Curwensville and Grant, Grady and Ethan Yarger of Clearfield; her great-grandparents, John and Virginia Bash of Luthersburg; her grandfather, John Hamilton of Curwensville; and her grandparents, Michael and Rhonda Bash of Curwensville.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Gerald and Lenore McDonald and her grandmother, Faith Hamilton.
A celebration of life will be held at the Tri-County Church, DuBois, at the Campus on the Hill, on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. with Brian O'Korn leading the service.
Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and again Friday, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020